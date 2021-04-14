Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Expands By 332.2%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, an increase of 332.2% from the March 15th total of 182,300 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

