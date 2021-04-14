Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Decreases By 55.6%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMG Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,778. SMG Industries has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

