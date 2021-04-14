Short Interest in Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Drops By 92.9%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBKK remained flat at $$12.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Suncrest Bank has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $156.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.