Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Drops By 71.7%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,870. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

