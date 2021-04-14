Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Expands By 561.8%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 561.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,701. Trxade Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trxade Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trxade Group during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

