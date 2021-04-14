Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Rises By 287.5%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.26% of United Bancorp worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

UBCP opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

