Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declines By 67.7%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

