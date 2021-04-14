Short Interest in Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Drops By 83.5%

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XNNHQ stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Xenonics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles.

