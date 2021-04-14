Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of PHPPY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051. Signify has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.