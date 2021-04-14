Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

PHPPY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051. Signify has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14.

About Signify

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

