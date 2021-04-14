Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $82,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 486.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

