Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $35.15

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $34.38. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 5,066 shares traded.

SBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

