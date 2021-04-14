Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.59.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.