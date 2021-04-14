Simulations Plus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Simulations Plus has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

