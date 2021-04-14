Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Downgraded by Nomura to Reduce

Nomura cut shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.63.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.