Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) PT Raised to GBX 105

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.25) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.41. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.90 ($1.29).

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,642 ($7,371.31). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £93,000 ($121,505.10).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

