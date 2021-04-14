Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stake Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.