SLM (SLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

