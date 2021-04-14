SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares during the period. SmartFinancial accounts for 4.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 3.14% of SmartFinancial worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,475. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $329.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

