Smartspace Software’s (SMRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

SMRT opened at GBX 141.65 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Smartspace Software has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

