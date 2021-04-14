Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SMFKY stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

