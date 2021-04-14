Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

In other news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

