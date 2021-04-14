SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.51

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and traded as high as $94.90. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $93.05, with a volume of 1,455 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

