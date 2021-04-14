Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,750 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Softcat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,909.50 ($24.95) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,640.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,393.03. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 42.85. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27). Also, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.