Som Mittal Sells 5,657 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EXLS opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 874.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ExlService by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

