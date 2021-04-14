Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells $1,627,350.00 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 422,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

