SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SouthCrest Financial Group stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

