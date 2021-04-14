S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.8% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

