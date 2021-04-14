Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past three months, driven by better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, results gained from solid demand for its products, which drove growth in all business categories. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from positive product mix, favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

