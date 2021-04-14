Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 169.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $455.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.24.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,859 shares of company stock valued at $706,816. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.