Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Spin Master stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

