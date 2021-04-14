Spirent Communications’ (SPMYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPMYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec upgraded Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

