Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,997,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $11,823,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

