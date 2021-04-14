Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

SPLK stock opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,719 shares of company stock worth $7,878,053 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

