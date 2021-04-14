SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Gap Down to $65.57

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.57, but opened at $63.79. SPX FLOW shares last traded at $63.79, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

