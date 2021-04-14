Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 40,377 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get cbdMD alerts:

Shares of cbdMD stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

In other cbdMD news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $1,060,954.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436.

YCBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD).

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.