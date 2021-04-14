Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.