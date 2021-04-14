Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $402,000 Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $6.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WETF opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

