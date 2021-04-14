Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 316,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 114.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

