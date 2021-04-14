Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $388,000 Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of BeyondSpring at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 2,125,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BYSI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $389.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.