Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 149.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $1,956,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAPO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $721,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $171,300 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.