Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 78.0% in March

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 756,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.