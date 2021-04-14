STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 302.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.