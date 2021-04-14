Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.55 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

