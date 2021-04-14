Standard Life Aberdeen plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7.30 (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SLA opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.81) on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 282.25.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.56 ($3.50).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

