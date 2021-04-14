Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.40. 236,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $115.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

