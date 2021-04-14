Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 199,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.