State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.64.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $242.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.42. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

