State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.56 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

MTB opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

