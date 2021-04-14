State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.26. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

